Ten Sports Live Streaming India vs West Indies 2016

Ten sports will be live streaming the Test matches between India and West Indies on their website.

The Indian cricket team is on the tour of West Indies for a 4 match Test series, starting from July 21, 2016.

Ten Sports has the right to telecast and live stream the matches between India and West Indies. The matches will be telecast on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD.

To watch the live streaming you will have to visit the website of Ten Sports and get yourself registered with them. The feed will be delayed by five minutes.

Star Sports

ESPN STAR Sports have now started streaming live cricket on online (StarSports.Com ).You can access the website on all desktops and laptops.

The non-video sections of the website pages will work on all tablets. The Live streaming and Video content will also play back on selected iOS devices and Android devices.

Mobiles useres can watch Star Sports Live Streaming on their mobile at m.starsports.com.

All the videos available on Star Sports website will be in High Definition (HD). You can also click the ‘full screen’ button to watch the video in full screen.

During a live streaming of match, you can click on the “Live Text commentary” tab to access the live text commentary on the video player.

You can watch a replay anytime by clicking on the icon on the left hand side of the play – pause icon to go back 20 seconds instantly.

The Fixtures & Results page gives you the list of matches that are going to be covered on www.starsports.com.

If you have not been able to watch the live action then you can watch video highlights or the full replay of the match.

STAR Sports 2 and STAR Cricket will be telecasting all the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. STAR Sports 2 will broadcast the event in Hindi while STAR Cricket & STAR Cricket HD will showcase the tournament with English commentary.

DD National (DD1 or Doordarshan) Live Cricket Streaming

DD National (DD1 or Doordarshan) has the right to telecast all the T20 and ODI matches that India plays.

It will also be telecasting the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

You can watch the live telecast of the matches on DD National. But if you can not watch it on TV then you catch the live streaming online from the below given link.

All the matches will be delayed by five minutes, but the good this is that you don not have to pay anything to watch the streaming.

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies 2016 Test Series Schedule and Fixtures

The Indian cricket is in the West Indies for a four-match Test series. This is the first bilateral tour between the two sides since the West Indies pulled out of the previous tour in October 2014.

Before the start of the series India will be playing two tour matches with the WICB Board team. A two-day practice match from 9 July in St. Kitts followed by a three-day warm-up match from 14 July at the same venue.

The first Test will begin from 21 July at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda while the second Test from 30 July at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

St Lucia will host the third Test from 9 August while the final match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval from 18 August in Trinidad and Tobago.

Schedule of India vs West indies 2016 Schedule

Date Match Venue
9 July 2016 Two day practice match St Kitts
14 July 2016 Three day practice match St Kitts
21 July 2016 India v West Indies, 1st test match Antigua
30 July 2016 India v West Indies, 2nd test match Jamaica
9 August 2016 India v West Indies, 3rd test match Gros Islet
18 August 2016 India v West Indies, 4th test match Trinidad


Star Cricket Live Streaming

STAR Cricket, part of the ESPN-STAR network, will be live streaming all of India’s home matches and domestic competitions  for a period of six years.

The rights, which include television, internet and mobile broadcasting, will be for July 2012 to March 2018.

India will host three major international series from August 2012 to March 2013, involving ten Tests, five ODIs and four T20 Internationals.

The series between India and New Zealand will be played in August-September, and feature two Tests and two T20 Internationals.

Following this series, the Indian and New Zealand teams will fly to Sri Lanka to participate in the ICC World T20 2012.

The series between India and England will comprise four Tests, two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, from November 2012 to January 2013. The Tests and T20s will be played in November-December 2012.

The England team will fly home for Christmas, and return in the new year for a five-match ODI series. The series will feature the international debuts of as many as three venues, in the cities of Rajkot (new stadium), Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively.

STAR Cricket is available in Tata Sky, Reliance Big Tv, Sun Direct TV, Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV, DTH platforms. It is also available on Local cable operators all over India.

India Pakistan

India vs Pakistan 2016 T20 Live Streaming

India will take on Pakistan in their second game of the ICC T20 Wolrd Cup 2016.

You can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan online on the Star Sports website for free. The website can be accessed from your Android phones, iPhone, and Android.

There is also a dedicated app for Android and iOS for streaming the match live which can be downloaded from the respective app store.

Pakistan (From): Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Shahid Afridi(c), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Anwar Ali

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ajinkya Rahane

India vs Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup 2016 Live Score Streaming

India will play Pakistan in their second match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2016 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Viewers can also watch the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 3; other languages are also available on other channels.

You can also watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan match online.

India vs Pakistan live streaming will be available on the website of Star Sports. You can also catch the action live on your Android phones or tablet and on your iOs devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch).

So wherever you are you can watch the India vs Pakistan game live on your favorite device. You do not have to pay anything to watch the but the streaming will be delayed by five minutes.

Timing of India vs Pakistan match: India vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) on 19 March 2016.

Nike

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2016

India will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports website.

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand will be available for free on the website and the official app of Star Sports which can be downloaded for iOS (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch) and Android mobile phone and tablets.

For those who have not subscribed to Star Sports can watch the match live on Doordarshan (DD1) channel. All Indian matches will be telecast on Doordarshan, but there might be about five seconds delay in the feed.

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 live streaming from Star Sports website. The streaming won’t be exactly live as it will be delayed by five minutes, but you do not have to pay any amount to watch it.

New Zealand (From): Kane Williamson(c), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi(w), Mitchell Santner, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ajinkya Rahane

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming (2016)

Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat in the first cricket one-dayer against Australia here today.

For India, pacer Barinder Sran will make his debut. Joel Paris and Scott Boland will make their debuts for Australia.

The series will be live streamed online by Star Sports. You can watch the India vs Australia live streaming on the official website of Star Sports.

You can watch LIVE matches and access great sports content anywhere and anytime from the device of your choice – Desktop, Laptop, Tablet and Mobile Phones.

The streaming will be delayed by five minutes. Earlier StarSports had an option watch the live feed by paying a nominal fee, but now they have stopped it.

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c and wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Barinder Sran.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Aaron Finch, George Bailey, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Joel Paris.

India vs South Africa 2015 Live Streaming on Star Sports

The South African cricket team are currently touring India from 29 September to 7 December 2015. The tour consists of four Test matches, five One Day International (ODI) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. The series will be live streamed online by Star Sports.

You can watch the india vs south africa live streaming on the official website of Star Sports.

You can watch LIVE matches and access great sports content anywhere and anytime from the device of your choice – Desktop, Laptop, Tablet and Mobile Phones.

You will have to pay a small amount to watch the live matches and full Replays. All other content, including Video on Demand, Sportswire – our editorial section and Match Centre will remain free.

The free streaming of india vs south africa is also there but will be delayed by five minutes.

