ESPN STAR Sports have now started streaming live cricket on online (StarSports.Com ).You can access the website on all desktops and laptops.

The non-video sections of the website pages will work on all tablets. The Live streaming and Video content will also play back on selected iOS devices and Android devices.

Mobiles useres can watch Star Sports Live Streaming on their mobile at m.starsports.com.

All the videos available on Star Sports website will be in High Definition (HD). You can also click the ‘full screen’ button to watch the video in full screen.

During a live streaming of match, you can click on the “Live Text commentary” tab to access the live text commentary on the video player.

You can watch a replay anytime by clicking on the icon on the left hand side of the play – pause icon to go back 20 seconds instantly.

The Fixtures & Results page gives you the list of matches that are going to be covered on www.starsports.com.

If you have not been able to watch the live action then you can watch video highlights or the full replay of the match.

STAR Sports 2 and STAR Cricket will be telecasting all the matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. STAR Sports 2 will broadcast the event in Hindi while STAR Cricket & STAR Cricket HD will showcase the tournament with English commentary.

Star Sports Live Streaming