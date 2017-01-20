The England team, which returned to the United Kingdom after playing the five Test matches, returns in the new year for three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 International matches.

Star Sports will be live streaming the India vs England ODI and T20 matches online on their website. The website can be accessed on all desktops, laptops, and tablets.

The Live streaming will also be avilable on select iOS devices and Android OS version 3.0 and above. On mobile, you can access the site at m.starsports.com.

The Match Centre of the website gives you a complete snapshot of everything that is happening around the match and offers video & score updates during a live match.

Match commentary Get live coverage of the match through ball by ball updates. You can also see interesting videos from the match available within this section itself.

Video Scorecard The video scorecard not only gives you the complete scorecard for the match, but also provides all related videos for each player on the scorecard itself for you to view.

Features Articles and photos leading upto live matches

Teams Overview of the team line-ups during a match along with key stats of the players

Statistics – Insights about the players and the game.

India vs England Live Streaming