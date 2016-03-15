India vs New Zealand Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2016

India will take on New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2016. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports website.

Live streaming of India vs New Zealand will be available for free on the website and the official app of Star Sports which can be downloaded for iOS (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch) and Android mobile phone and tablets.

For those who have not subscribed to Star Sports can watch the match live on Doordarshan (DD1) channel. All Indian matches will be telecast on Doordarshan, but there might be about five seconds delay in the feed.

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 live streaming from Star Sports website. The streaming won’t be exactly live as it will be delayed by five minutes, but you do not have to pay any amount to watch it.

Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2016 Live Streaming

New Zealand (From): Kane Williamson(c), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Grant Elliott, Luke Ronchi(w), Mitchell Santner, Mitchell McClenaghan, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Nathan McCullum, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ajinkya Rahane