India vs Pakistan 2016 T20 Live Streaming

India will take on Pakistan in their second game of the ICC T20 Wolrd Cup 2016.

You can watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan online on the Star Sports website for free. The website can be accessed from your Android phones, iPhone, and Android.

There is also a dedicated app for Android and iOS for streaming the match live which can be downloaded from the respective app store.

Pakistan (From): Sharjeel Khan, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed(w), Shahid Afridi(c), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Anwar Ali

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ashish Nehra, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Shami, Pawan Negi, Ajinkya Rahane

Watch India vs Pakistan T20 Live Streaming