India vs Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup 2016 Live Score Streaming

India will play Pakistan in their second match of the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2016 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Viewers can also watch the match with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 3; other languages are also available on other channels.

You can also watch the live streaming of Australia vs Pakistan match online.

India vs Pakistan live streaming will be available on the website of Star Sports. You can also catch the action live on your Android phones or tablet and on your iOs devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch).

So wherever you are you can watch the India vs Pakistan game live on your favorite device. You do not have to pay anything to watch the but the streaming will be delayed by five minutes.

Timing of India vs Pakistan match: India vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 19:30 IST (14:00 GMT) on 19 March 2016.

India vs Pakistan 2016 Live Streaming