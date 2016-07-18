India vs West Indies 2016 Test Series Schedule and Fixtures

Leave a reply

The Indian cricket is in the West Indies for a four-match Test series. This is the first bilateral tour between the two sides since the West Indies pulled out of the previous tour in October 2014.

Before the start of the series India will be playing two tour matches with the WICB Board team. A two-day practice match from 9 July in St. Kitts followed by a three-day warm-up match from 14 July at the same venue.

The first Test will begin from 21 July at the Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda while the second Test from 30 July at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

St Lucia will host the third Test from 9 August while the final match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval from 18 August in Trinidad and Tobago.

Schedule of India vs West indies 2016 Schedule

Date Match Venue
9 July 2016 Two day practice match St Kitts
14 July 2016 Three day practice match St Kitts
21 July 2016 India v West Indies, 1st test match Antigua
30 July 2016 India v West Indies, 2nd test match Jamaica
9 August 2016 India v West Indies, 3rd test match Gros Islet
18 August 2016 India v West Indies, 4th test match Trinidad


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *