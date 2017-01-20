There are many websites which are providing legal streaming of cricket matches around the world. These websites are the official live cricket streaming partners for the events.

We have made a list of the websites that show live cricket streaming online legally. You can visit these websites to watch matches live from anywhere in the world.

Star Cricket

STAR Group has the media rights for international cricket played in India for a period of six years (from July 2012 till 2018). The deal includes the broadcast, Internet and mobile rights for the tourneys played in India.

Watch Cricket Live Streaming on Star Sports

BCCI.Tv

Most of the series that are played in India are being streamed live online on the official website of BCCI. If India is playing the match then it is most likely to be live streamed online.

YouTube

YouTube is one of the best ways of watching live cricket online. These days most the big tournaments or series are being streamed live online on YouTube.

iStream

iStream streamed the recently concluded India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 5 One day internationals and the only T20 match. iStream was the exclusive official online streaming partner for the event.

Reelax

Reelax is live streaming the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2013.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2013 Live Streaming

There are also many websites out there showing live matches without having the right to show. Viewers do not get the quality that they should get and most of the videos are full of ads. If you know any of these websites than you should report them.