Star Cricket Live Streaming

STAR Cricket, part of the ESPN-STAR network, will be live streaming all of India’s home matches and domestic competitions for a period of six years.
The rights, which include television, internet and mobile broadcasting, will be for July 2012 to March 2018.
India will host three major international series from August 2012 to March 2013, involving ten Tests, five ODIs and four T20 Internationals.
The series between India and New Zealand will be played in August-September, and feature two Tests and two T20 Internationals.
Following this series, the Indian and New Zealand teams will fly to Sri Lanka to participate in the ICC World T20 2012.
The series between India and England will comprise four Tests, two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, from November 2012 to January 2013. The Tests and T20s will be played in November-December 2012.
The England team will fly home for Christmas, and return in the new year for a five-match ODI series. The series will feature the international debuts of as many as three venues, in the cities of Rajkot (new stadium), Ranchi and Dharamsala respectively.
STAR Cricket is available in Tata Sky, Reliance Big Tv, Sun Direct TV, Dish TV and Airtel Digital TV, DTH platforms. It is also available on Local cable operators all over India.
