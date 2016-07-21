Ten Sports Live Streaming India vs West Indies 2016

Ten sports will be live streaming the Test matches between India and West Indies on their website.

The Indian cricket team is on the tour of West Indies for a 4 match Test series, starting from July 21, 2016.

Ten Sports has the right to telecast and live stream the matches between India and West Indies. The matches will be telecast on Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD.

To watch the live streaming you will have to visit the website of Ten Sports and get yourself registered with them. The feed will be delayed by five minutes.

Watch India vs West Indies 2016 Live Streaming